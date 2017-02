Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

12:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers contacted a driver who was going slowly on U.S. Highway 40. The driver wanted to practice driving to the driver’s license facility before taking a driving test the next day.

1:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of criminal mischief at a cross country trail system in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard. An employee found tire chains on the trails and discovered …read more

