By Joel Reichenberger

There’s just a little something different about walking off the course and into a hug from mom.

Surely, U.S. Freestyle Ski Team moguls skier Jaelin Kauf would have been happy to have won her first national championship, no matter the location, but doing it in Steamboat Springs, where she attended high school and trained with the local club, was something extra special, she said.

With friends and family cheering at the bottom of

Via:: Steamboat Today