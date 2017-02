By Joel Reichenberger

Days don’t come much better for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle skiing program than Sunday.

Two Club skiers made the podium in a women’s dual moguls World Cup event in Tazawako, Japan, and one of them, Jaelin Kauf, skied to her first career World Cup victory.

Olivia Giaccio finished third in the same event.

"I can't really describe how I'm feeling right now. I was just pushing the speed all day and trying to beat the

