Kesha and Macklemore will unite for a co-headlining North American tour in summer 2018. The nine-week, 30-date trek kicks off June 6th in Phoenix, Arizona and concludes August 5th in Tampa, Florida.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Kesha, Macklemore Plot Joint 2018 Tour

Via:: Rolling Stone