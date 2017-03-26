Friday is a big deal for the downtown business community.

Kitchen a la Mode opens at 577 Yampa Ave., which used to be The Kitchen Shop. The opening means more business and extra foot traffic for the downtown area.

Doors open at 3 p.m. (close at 7 p.m.) with refreshments, appetizers and door prizes. The commuity is invited to attend.

Lynnette Siedschlaw, along with her husband, Mason Siedschlaw, and children, Caitlin Running, 15, and Daniel Running, 13, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today