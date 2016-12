By Tom Ross

Families, who cherish a holiday tree ornament they bought from the Steamboat Springs Kiwanis Club with an image depicting the More Barn or more than 30 other images, may want to pack the keepsake away with special care when the holidays are over.

For 32 years, the club’s main fundraiser was the annual sale of its iconic Christmas ornaments, which over the years raised $100,000 to help the more vulnerable members of the community. The …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today