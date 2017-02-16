By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

It’s music, craft beer, skiing and a pun, all at a single tour. On Feb. 18, Kyle Hollingsworth Band plays at Schmiggity’s during its BrewSki Tour 2017.

Hollingsworth, best known as The String Cheese Incident’s keyboardist, always looks forward to his annual BrewSki Tour, a tradition since 2012.

What: Kyle Hollingsworth Band plays at Schmiggity’s — BrewSki Tour 2017

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Tickets: $15 in advance, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today