It’s music, craft beer, skiing and a pun, all at a single tour. On Feb. 18, Kyle Hollingsworth Band plays at Schmiggity’s during its BrewSki Tour 2017.
Hollingsworth, best known as The String Cheese Incident’s keyboardist, always looks forward to his annual BrewSki Tour, a tradition since 2012.
What: Kyle Hollingsworth Band plays at Schmiggity’s — BrewSki Tour 2017
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.
