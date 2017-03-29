By Matt Stensland

A 37-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested in Steamboat Springs Wednesday on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine.

Travis M. Kohn faces charges of felony possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order. He also had two warrants out of Adams County.

Steamboat police were investigating a harassment call on the west side of town when they encountered Kohn. Police knew he had warrants, and they had information he was …read more

