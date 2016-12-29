By Matt Stensland

A 52-year-old Routt County man has been charged with two felonies following an investigation by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that alleges he collected unemployment while working.

Robert L. Velho has been charged with theft and computer crime.

According to a warrant, Velho used a computer to make unemployment claims, and he collected more than $14,000 fraudulently.

The department began investigating the allegations in September 2014.

The investigation was prompted by a report from a federal database …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today