With the astronomical success of “Despacito” and reggaeton’s ferocious, pop-friendlier comeback, Latin music is no longer a niche market, but a global force to be reckoned with. Singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade proved that vintage Mexican folk thrives through the filtered lens of pop; and Puerto Rican MC Residente showed that unflinching ideology still wins awards. Salsa mastermind Rubén

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Latin Grammys 2017: 10 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone