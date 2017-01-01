By Jim Patterson

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series examining major issues that will face the Colorado State Legislature when it convenes its 71st General Assembly Jan. 11. The series will continue Tuesday with a look at the state budget, housing and how potential federal changes might affect Colorado and conclude Friday with a look at state Senate priorities.

A number of important issues await Colorado legislators as the first regular session of the 71st …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today