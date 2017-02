Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.” Ronald Reagan once said, “Live simply, love generously, care deeply [and] speak kindly.”

This nation has never been perfect, but together, we have accomplished wonderful things. The United States of America is a great experiment, and we are still a young country.

From the time of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today