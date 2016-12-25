For generations, children have written letters to Santa Claus in preparation for Christmas morning. Since the birth of this whimsical tradition, a lot has changed. Childhood hopes, however, remain alive and well, as they’ve always been.
Letters to Santa — 2016
Dear Santa,
My name is Lila. I am 2. All I would like for Christmas is a kitten for my mom and I. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
— Lila
Dear Santa,
Things I want for
Christmas:
Fairy Garden, Play-Doh …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
