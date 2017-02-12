Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an evening with author Laura Pritchett, one of the West’s defining literary voices, who will in the launch of her new novel, “The Blue Hour,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in Library Hall.

Pritchett’s new novel introduces readers to the tight-knit residents of Blue Moon Mountain, nestled high in the Colorado Mountains. These neighbors form an interconnected community of those living off the land, drawn by the beauty and isolation …read more

