Bud Werner Memorial Library is seeking volunteer readers in a variety of foreign languages to contribute to “Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here,” an evening of poetry readings and art set for Monday, March 6.

This presentation joins communities from Paris to Dubai, London and Washington, D.C. in honoring Baghdad’s famous literary street, which was named for the Arab world’s most famous poet, Al-Mutanabbi.

Volunteers are being sought to read existing poems poem in languages other than …read more

