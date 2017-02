By Teresa Ristow

LiftUp of Routt County is getting creative in its approach to attract new donors to stock its busy food pantries in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Hayden.

The organization is now encouraging local donors to sponsor a particular food or item in the food bank — such as adopting canned corn or strawberry jelly for a month or a year.

The new Adopt-A-Shelf program kicked off in early February, and already, donors have stepped up …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today