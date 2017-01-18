By Tom Ross

LiftUp of Routt County, the nonprofit that helps people living on the economic margins enjoy the benefits of fresh food and job-readiness coaching, is looking for a new executive director after receiving the news that Laura von Boecklin, who has been in the post since October 2013, is leaving Feb. 3 to take a position with the Westminster Legacy Foundation.

Von Boecklin said she has always been aware that over the life cycle of any organization, …read more

