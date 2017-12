Lil Peep died of an overdose of fentanyl and generic Xanax, according to the Pima Country Office of the Medical Examiner. The rapper’s death was ruled as accidental by the medical examiner.

TMZ reports that a cocktail of other drugs were also found in his system. His blood

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Lil Peep Cause of Death Revealed

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone