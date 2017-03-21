During the last five years, more people have died from overdosing on drugs like hydrocodone and oxycodone than died from homicide in Colorado, and some of those have been our neighbors in Routt County.

Earlier this month, Scott Tipton, our 3rd District Congressional representative, posted a commentary touting his co-sponsorship of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act that provides grants to explore better ways to provide prenatal treatment for addicted women and prevent neonatal abstinence syndrome. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today