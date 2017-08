Norwegian producer Lindstrøm unveiled a new space disco gem, “Shinin,” featuring Grace Hall of the Los Angeles duo Skin Town. The track will appear on Lindstrøm’s new album, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, out October 20th via Smalltown Supersound.

