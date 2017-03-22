Thank you to everyone who participated in our annual Hospice Daffodils fundraiser. We are grateful to the 60 volunteers in Routt and Moffat counties who gave their time (more than 200 hours) to help with this event.

This fundraiser also would not be possible without the 220 businesses and organizations that pre-ordered daffodils and seven local retailer partners who provided us space on sale day.

Year after year you adorn your offices, schools, homes and businesses …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today