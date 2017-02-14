By Scott Franz

Young professionals in Steamboat Springs have a new voice on the City Council.

After three and a half hours of interviews Tuesday evening, the council needed only one round of voting to appoint Lisel Petis to the open council seat.

Petis, a financial manager and general counsel at Gerber Berend Design Build, is also a member of the Young Professionals Network.

"Very excited, very honored," Petis said late Tuesday after she was appointed. "There was some very good

