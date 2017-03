By Matt Stensland

A body camera helped prevent former Arkansas police officer Brandon Davis from having to pay $2.5 million to the family of the man he shot and killed.

Today, Davis is a trainer for Taser International, the manufacturer of the body cameras being issued to local police. He was in Steamboat Springs this week teaching local law enforcement officers how to use the cameras.

“The cameras are what’s going to save us,” Davis said, referring to wrongful death …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today