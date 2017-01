By John F. Russell

Steamboat Springs was a different place when Pat Carney arrived in the early 1970s.

The population was just over 2,000 people, the landscape in downtown looked far different and the pools and buildings that surrounded the Heart Springs were just starting to take shape.

“I grew up in Rhode Island, went to Colby College and came to Colorado to ski,” Carney said.

Carney was just 28 when she moved to Steamboat and she said she was happy …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today