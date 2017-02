By Joel Reichenberger

The season ended Monday night for both the Soroco and Hayden high school boys basketball teams in the pigtail games of the District 5 tournament.

The Rams went on the road to play at Rangely and lost 65-45. Hayden lost at Plateau Valley, 83-36.

Soroco was actually tied with the Panthers after the first half, 24-24, but couldn’t hang in the third quarter. The Rams were outscored 29-6 there as Rangely blew the game open.

