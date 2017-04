Saturday, April 1, 2017

12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Sunray Meadows Boulevard. Officers were called to three additional noise complaints throughout the day.

7:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of theft at a business in the 1300 block of 13th Street.

10:57 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drug violation in the 1100 block of Soda Ridge Way.

11:54 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today