By John F. Russell

The Routt County Fairgrounds won big this week with the Colorado Lottery and never even bought a single ticket.

“We love GOCO (Great Outdoors Colorado), so I always encourage people to keep buying lottery tickets,” said Jill Delay, fairgrounds manager and fair coordinator.

She is a huge fan because the money raised from the sales has benefitted the Routt County Fairgrounds the past several years. In 2011, GOCO awarded the fairgrounds $200,000, which was used to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today