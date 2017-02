Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017



12:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of loud noise coming from a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

12:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

1:50 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding in …read more

