By Kevin Fixler/Summit Daily

A 35-year-old skier died Friday morning, March 24, at Loveland Ski Area, just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel outside of Summit County, the resort confirmed Monday afternoon.

As first reported by Fox31 Denver, the man died just after 10:30 a.m. following an incident near the bottom of the Clear Creek County resort’s Lift 8. Loveland officials stated in a news release that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an eyewitness who was one …read more

