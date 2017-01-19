By Matt Stensland

After a period of high avalanche danger, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has downgraded the local avalanche danger to low.

CAIC warned that it is still possible to trigger an avalanche that can hurt someone.

“In extreme terrain there is always an avalanche risk, and even small avalanches carry severe consequences,” CAIC stated on its website. “Issues to be aware of today are small loose dry avalanches and small loose wet avalanches. Neither of these problems are …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today