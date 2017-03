By Joel Reichenberger

The Western Slope Tournament in Grand Junction is always one of the toughest tests of the season for the Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis program, and it lived up to that billing this weekend for the Sailors.

Coach John Aragon came away form this year’s event with enthusiasm.

“It was a great learning experience for our team,” he said. “We have a lot of new players, and it was great to give them opportunities to compete …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today