Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

3:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 500 block of Wyatt Way.

8:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a woman sleeping on a porch in the 800 block of Weiss Drive. Police contacted her, and she left.

8:44 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 1600 block …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today