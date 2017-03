By Matt Stensland

A 20-year-old Hayden man was arrested for DUI after crashing a truck Wednesday night on Routt County Road 129.

Ty J. Tatum faces charges of felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI and careless driving.

At about 8 p.m., Colorado State Patrol troopers were dispatched to mile marker 17. They found the truck went off the side of the road into a ditch, crashed into a large boulder and rolled multiple times.

