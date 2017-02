Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

2:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of someone who was possibly suffering from an overdose in the 1500 block of Skyview Lane.

8:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of someone who lost a driver’s license at the ski area.

10:34 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at Christy Sports. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today