Friday, March 24, 2017



12:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a fight at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. It was horseplay between friends.

3:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding in the 36800 block of Tree Haus Drive.

9:17 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2700 block of Downhill Plaza. An employee who …read more

