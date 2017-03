Friday, March 17, 2017

12:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunk man who would not leave a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The man left and got on a bus.

1:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a kitchen filled with smoke in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. The fire was out by the time they …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today