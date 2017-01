By Matt Stensland

A 41-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to four months in Routt County Jail. He must also register as a sex offender for at least 10 years and undergo treatment after committing a sex crime against a woman.

Chester Butts was arrested in November 2015 and charged with felony sex assault, felony menacing and third-degree assault. As part of a plea agreement, Butts pleaded guilty to the menacing charge and unlawful sexual contact.

