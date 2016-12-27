By Matt Stensland

The community of Hayden is thankful one of its police officers is safe following a life-threatening encounter with a suspect that left the officer with a slit wrist.

“I’ve had many calls and well wishes,” Hayden Chief Greg Tuliszewski said.

The injured officer was Shawn Hockaday. He grew up in Hayden, and Tuliszewski said he is an integral part of the department.

Hayden resident Michael Coleman, 34, faces charges of felony first-degree assault, resisting arrest, violation …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today