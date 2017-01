Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

2:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of people who got kicked off a bus because they were fighting on Bear Drive.

3:04 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man refusing to leave a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

6:37 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

7:33 a.m. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today