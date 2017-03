By Matt Stensland

The U.S. Forest Service plans to issue a Steamboat Springs man a ticket after he crashed his paraglider at Steamboat Ski Area.

Ski area spokeswoman Loryn Kasten said skiers called Ski Patrol on Saturday after seeing the man go into trees out of bounds off of the Upper Valley View trail. The man was not seriously injured.

Kasten said they believe the man hiked up the mountain because they did not have any record of him taking …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today