Maple-glazed acorn squash

2 acorn squash

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup maple syrup

4 teaspoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup walnuts

1/4 cup dried cranberries, raisins or tart cherries

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Cut the squash in half from the tip to the stem. Remove seeds, and save them for roasting later. Brush the cut squash halves with olive oil, then lightly season with salt and pepper. Place the squash cut-side down in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today