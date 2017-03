By Tom Ross

The unseasonably warm weather in Routt County triggered record-setting flows March 18 through 20 in the Elk River at its confluence with the Yampa River west of Steamboat Springs, far surpassing the prior record for the date and causing a federal hydrologist who keeps a close watch on this portion of the Colorado River system to describe them as “shocking.”

“It’s crazy how high the flows are for this time of year,” Ashley Nielson, a senior …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today