By Tom Ross

There is cold moisture in the forecast for the last two days of March in Steamboat Springs, but it isn’t likely to bring the total monthly precipitation on the valley floor anywhere close to the normal 1.54 inches of moisture for the month.

One weather station between downtown and the base of Steamboat Ski Area had totaled .56 inches of moisture as of March 29.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of thunderstorms …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today