By Matt Stensland

Changes to local retail marijuana laws will make it easier to get high at the end of a long work day.

Rocky Mountain Remedies on Friday was the first of Steamboat Springs’ three recreational marijuana stores to announce extended hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

“City council passed the new regulations so we’re happy to serve the public as permitted,” RMR co-owner Kevin Fisher said.

Golden Leaf followed suit Friday and also began extending its …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today