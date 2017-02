By John F. Russell

With a little more than a month to go before the USASA Nationals in Copper Mountain, local coaches Tori Koski and Tony Ludico were thrilled that athletes from Steamboat Springs had an opportunity to compete in a qualifying event at home in the Mavericks pipe a few weeks ago.

The race was part of a series of events this month where local skiers and snowboarders are hoping to qualify for the USASA Nationals, which are slated …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today