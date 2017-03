By Tom Ross

When farmers and ranchers sat down with their urban neighbors March 22 to dine on breakfast burritos at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, the scrambled eggs, pork sausage and green chili sauce served by the master gardeners at CSU Extension all came from “The Egg Lady in Maybell.”

The Egg Lady is really Kris Brannan, who, with her husband, Ed, grows leghorn chickens and white Duroc pigs on their ranch west of Craig. It was the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today