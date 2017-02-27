By John F. Russell

You could still hear the pride in ski coach Mike Farny’s voice on Monday as he talked about senior Andrew McCawley’s performance at last week’s Colorado State High School State Skiing Championships.

“I could not have been happier for our seniors,” Farny said Monday. ”Andrew skied great both runs, and it could not have ended any better.”

On the final day of the championships, McCawley gave local skiing fans plenty to cheer about. The Steamboat Springs High …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today