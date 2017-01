By Joel Reichenberger

Snowboarders Matt Ladley and Taylor Gold have been riding together since they were young children, growing up and learning the sport at Howelsen Hill in downtown Steamboat Springs and at nearby Steamboat Ski Area.

Now, both established in the elite world of halfpipe snowboarding, the old friends still often travel together to competitions around the world then compete together at them.

1 Scotty James …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today