By Scott Franz

Steamboat Springs’ first moose encounter was a startling, violent affair.

J.C. Woods and George Kemry were hunting for elk along Burgess Creek in November, 1941, when Woods shot at what he thought was just another large bull elk.

The animal fled deeper into the woods, and Kemry was tasked with going into the timber on Storm Mountain to finish the kill.

“Much to Kemry’s surprise, he was charged by an infuriated bull moose …,” the Oak …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today