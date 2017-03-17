A group of local youth recently got to learn about survival from the experts at Routt County Search and Rescue.
- Navigation
- Sun protection
- Insulation
- Illumination
- First aid
- Fire
- Repair tools like duct tape
- Food
- Hydration
- Shelter
This week, the kids climbed in the Search and Rescue snowcat for a ride up Emerald Mountain.
Up top, a Classic Medical helicopter landed, and the middle schoolers got an up-close look.
Search and Rescue volunteers then went over the 10 essential items …read more
